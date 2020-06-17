10 Ocean Parkway

Amenities

Within Steps to Prospect Park, and slightly elevated from street level is this first floor 2 bedroom apartment. Upon entering the unit, there is long hallway with foyer which leads you to your eat-in kitchen. Kitchen has new stove and refrigerator, but no dishwasher. The bedrooms are on opposite ends of the unit, with living room(20 X15) and separate kitchen in the middle of the apartment One bedroom measures 14x10, and the other 11 x10. All 4 rooms receive great southern exposure. Apartment offers ample deep closets. Pets are case by case, with heat and hot water included in your monthly rent. F/G Subway station is 3 blocks away, Tennis Courts are 2 blocks away, and major shopping corridor on Chruch is 10-13 walk. Please note at the time that photos were taken, refrigerator was been moved, it will NOT be in the foyer but in it proper place in the kitchen:)