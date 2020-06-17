All apartments in Brooklyn
10 Ocean Parkway

10 Ocean Parkway · (917) 435-5554
Location

10 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-17 · Avail. now

$2,717

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Within Steps to Prospect Park, and slightly elevated from street level is this first floor 2 bedroom apartment. Upon entering the unit, there is long hallway with foyer which leads you to your eat-in kitchen. Kitchen has new stove and refrigerator, but no dishwasher. The bedrooms are on opposite ends of the unit, with living room(20 X15) and separate kitchen in the middle of the apartment One bedroom measures 14x10, and the other 11 x10. All 4 rooms receive great southern exposure. Apartment offers ample deep closets. Pets are case by case, with heat and hot water included in your monthly rent. F/G Subway station is 3 blocks away, Tennis Courts are 2 blocks away, and major shopping corridor on Chruch is 10-13 walk. Please note at the time that photos were taken, refrigerator was been moved, it will NOT be in the foyer but in it proper place in the kitchen:)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Ocean Parkway have any available units?
10 Ocean Parkway has a unit available for $2,717 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Ocean Parkway have?
Some of 10 Ocean Parkway's amenities include pet friendly, tennis court, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Ocean Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
10 Ocean Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Ocean Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Ocean Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 10 Ocean Parkway offer parking?
No, 10 Ocean Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 10 Ocean Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Ocean Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Ocean Parkway have a pool?
No, 10 Ocean Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 10 Ocean Parkway have accessible units?
No, 10 Ocean Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Ocean Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Ocean Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Ocean Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Ocean Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
