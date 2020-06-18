950 Underhill Avenue

Amenities

Underhill Avenue, The Bronx, Bronx, NY 10473 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shayvionne Harris, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 233-7805. Available from: 05/24/2020. Pets: allowed. No Brokers Fee (Limited Time) Amazing two bedroom apartment with private balcony features modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, built-in microwave, granite countertops and hardwood floors. This stunning unit offers plenty of closet space and windows allowing tons of natural light. Building Amenities: -Pet Friendly -Elevator -Laundry Facility -Outdoor Garden -On-Site Parking Conveniently located near the Bruckner Expressway, Cross Bronx Expressway, Bronx River Parkway and 6 subway line. Credit check and income verification required. Contact me, Shayvionne Harris to schedule a showing. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3562255 ]