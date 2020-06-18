All apartments in Bronx
950 Underhill Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

950 Underhill Avenue

950 Underhill Avenue · (201) 233-7805
Location

950 Underhill Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
Clason Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Underhill Avenue, The Bronx, Bronx, NY 10473 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shayvionne Harris, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 233-7805. Available from: 05/24/2020. Pets: allowed. No Brokers Fee (Limited Time) Amazing two bedroom apartment with private balcony features modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, built-in microwave, granite countertops and hardwood floors. This stunning unit offers plenty of closet space and windows allowing tons of natural light. Building Amenities: -Pet Friendly -Elevator -Laundry Facility -Outdoor Garden -On-Site Parking Conveniently located near the Bruckner Expressway, Cross Bronx Expressway, Bronx River Parkway and 6 subway line. Credit check and income verification required. Contact me, Shayvionne Harris to schedule a showing. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3562255 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Underhill Avenue have any available units?
950 Underhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 950 Underhill Avenue have?
Some of 950 Underhill Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Underhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
950 Underhill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Underhill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Underhill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 950 Underhill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 950 Underhill Avenue does offer parking.
Does 950 Underhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Underhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Underhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 950 Underhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 950 Underhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 950 Underhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Underhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Underhill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Underhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 Underhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
