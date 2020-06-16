All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 917 Ogden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
917 Ogden Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

917 Ogden Avenue

917 Ogden Avenue · (212) 729-8151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Highbridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

917 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452
Highbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
HOT 2 BED IN CENTRAL YANKEE STADIUM! STEPS TO THE 4/B/D! FULL GUT RENOVATION!Call to schedule IMMEDIATE viewing!Unit Features:-Large unit-Ampe closet space-Beautifully renovated kitchen-Large bedrooms-Recessed lighting-Laundry in unit- Brand new ElevatorGorgeous pre-war building in the heart of Yankee stadium gives a twist with its beautifully renovated units and modernized finishes. Conveniently located steps to the 4/b/d trains, Yankee stadium, Bronx museum of art, shopping, groceries, parks, schools, cafes, bars, and much much more!Must have good income and good credit! Guarantors acceptedDon't wait on this amazing unit to go! Call to schedule you're viewing today!MORE PICTURES TO COME Pictures similar to other unit in buildingNET RENT LISTED Bruma1053

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Ogden Avenue have any available units?
917 Ogden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 917 Ogden Avenue have?
Some of 917 Ogden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Ogden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
917 Ogden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Ogden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 917 Ogden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 917 Ogden Avenue offer parking?
No, 917 Ogden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 917 Ogden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 Ogden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Ogden Avenue have a pool?
No, 917 Ogden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 917 Ogden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 917 Ogden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Ogden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Ogden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Ogden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Ogden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 917 Ogden Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity