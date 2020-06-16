917 Ogden Avenue

Amenities

HOT 2 BED IN CENTRAL YANKEE STADIUM! STEPS TO THE 4/B/D! FULL GUT RENOVATION!Call to schedule IMMEDIATE viewing!Unit Features:-Large unit-Ampe closet space-Beautifully renovated kitchen-Large bedrooms-Recessed lighting-Laundry in unit- Brand new ElevatorGorgeous pre-war building in the heart of Yankee stadium gives a twist with its beautifully renovated units and modernized finishes. Conveniently located steps to the 4/b/d trains, Yankee stadium, Bronx museum of art, shopping, groceries, parks, schools, cafes, bars, and much much more!Must have good income and good credit! Guarantors acceptedDon't wait on this amazing unit to go! Call to schedule you're viewing today!MORE PICTURES TO COME Pictures similar to other unit in buildingNET RENT LISTED Bruma1053