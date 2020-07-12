/
highbridge
190 Apartments for rent in Highbridge, Bronx, NY
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
3 Units Available
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,636
1 Bedroom
$1,904
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
979 Summit Avenue
979 Summit Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
404 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Life is better when you reach THE SUMMIT". East Facing 1 bedroom 1 bath in NEW construction elevator building ON HIGH FLOOR, steps to Yankee Stadium with amenities including a roof top lounge, fitness, laundry & bike room.
Results within 1 mile of Highbridge
Last updated July 8 at 10:06pm
3 Units Available
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,829
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building has pristine lobby, bronze statues, and elegant decor. Units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and tons of sunlight. Located just minutes from the one-train and the River Cliff.
Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
2 Units Available
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 1 at 08:48pm
1 Unit Available
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
Last updated June 17 at 09:10pm
1 Unit Available
The Ross
153 E 165th St, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
Just off the Grand Concourse near the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Smoke-free building with on-site laundry facilities. Heat, hot water, and gas included. Once home to Babe Ruth.
Last updated June 15 at 05:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Last updated July 8 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,651
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
568 W 192nd St
568 West 192nd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Comfortable 3 Bedroom in Fort George No Fee - Property Id: 309584 Comfortable 3 Bedroom in Fort George No Fee THE UNIT - WASHER/DRYER in unit Spacious and Sunny Layout Stainless Steel Appliances Gut Renovation Hardwood Floors THE BUILDING
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2083 Amsterdam Ave
2083 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
Huge 4 Bedroom in Washington Heights No Fee - Property Id: 309045 Huge 4 Bedroom in Washington Heights No Fee This oversized 4 bedroom is an incredible value! All four bedrooms are generously sized and have tons of closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
930 Grand Concourse
930 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,894
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious apartment by Yankee stadium - Property Id: 300565 beautiful and spacious apartment located not too far from the Yankee stadium. wide windows. beautiful and spacious apartment located not too far from the Yankee stadium.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
707 W 176th St 4
707 West 176th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
Huge One Bedroom Apartment Washington Heights - Property Id: 125234 Spacious 1 bedroom apartment/ in the heart of Washington Heights, apartment is large and bright with high ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
637 Saint Nicholas Avenue 3c
637 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Renovated Studio Apartment 141st street - Property Id: 86229 APARTMENT: Newly Renovated studio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1341 Clay Avenue
1341 Clay Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Come see this beautifull renovated 3 bedroom apartment in the up and coming, Claremont section of the Bronx. Enjoy the granite countertops and stainless steal appliances in the eat in kitchen. This will not last, call today for your private tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
160 Cabrini Boulevard
160 Cabrini Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
No Fee. One-year sublet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
159-00 Riverside Drive West
159-00 Riverside Drive West, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
No board approval!! This spacious 2 bedroom Penthouse level apartment boasts tremendous views of the Hudson River.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
423 W 146th St
423 West 146th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,650
This townhouse studio comes with its own additional storage space. Located on a beautiful, quiet, tree lined street. This unit features an exposed brick wall, hard wood floors and lots of sunlight. Private entrance is located on street level.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
347 Convent Avenue
347 Convent Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,719
NO FEE Brand New Renovated Studio in a Beautiful Landmark Building 1 Month Free! Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins + $1,000 security deposit for all qualified applicants! Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
345 Convent Avenue
345 Convent Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE Brand New Renovated 1 Bedroom in a Beautiful Landmark Building 1 Month Free! Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins! Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
860 Riverside Drive
860 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic studio that just underwent a through a GUT renovation. This apartment has an all new eat in kitchen, STAINLESS APPLIANCES being installed, great closet space and renovated bath. The building has an elevator, live in super and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
507 West 169th Street
507 West 169th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous, large, loft-like and sunny two-bedroom apartment. The apartment has queen-sized bedrooms, good closet space, a completely renovated kitchen and renovated bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
25 Hamilton Terrace
25 Hamilton Terrace, New York, NY
Studio
$1,795
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO-FEE & ONE MONTH FREE on 13 months leases (or longer)Net effective rent $1675/month (Gross effective rent $1795/month)Walkthrough video is available @ https://youtu.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
594 West 152nd Street
594 West 152nd Street, New York, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
SHARES / CO-LIVING ALLOWED!! This beautiful single family 16-foot wide, 5-floor limestone townhouse in the heart of Hamilton Heights.
