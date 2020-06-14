820 Colgate Avenue

Amenities

*Lafayette Boynton Apartments is comprised of four 19 story buildings offering newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments**Apartment Features:*-Stainless Steel Appliances-California Closets-Separate Dining Area-Dishwasher-Rent Stabilized*Building Features:*-Doorman-Playground-Laundry-Gym/Fitness Area-Landscaped Greenspace-Community Room-Package Locker System in Each Building-Security-On-Site Super-FIOS Available-Storage Available-Easy access to Soundview Park*Transportation:*-2, 5, 6 Trains -Ferry service to Manhattan-Express B6 bus that will run on Story Avenue connecting to subway at Hunt's PointDUE TO HIGH VOLUME OF INQUIRES FOR FASTEST RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL AND BE PATIENT WITH RESPONSE TIME livingny103059