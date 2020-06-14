All apartments in Bronx
820 Colgate Avenue
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:31 PM

820 Colgate Avenue

820 Colgate Avenue · (914) 770-0855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 Colgate Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
Clason Point

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
playground
rent controlled
*Lafayette Boynton Apartments is comprised of four 19 story buildings offering newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments**Apartment Features:*-Stainless Steel Appliances-California Closets-Separate Dining Area-Dishwasher-Rent Stabilized*Building Features:*-Doorman-Playground-Laundry-Gym/Fitness Area-Landscaped Greenspace-Community Room-Package Locker System in Each Building-Security-On-Site Super-FIOS Available-Storage Available-Easy access to Soundview Park*Transportation:*-2, 5, 6 Trains -Ferry service to Manhattan-Express B6 bus that will run on Story Avenue connecting to subway at Hunt's PointDUE TO HIGH VOLUME OF INQUIRES FOR FASTEST RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL AND BE PATIENT WITH RESPONSE TIME livingny103059

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Colgate Avenue have any available units?
820 Colgate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 820 Colgate Avenue have?
Some of 820 Colgate Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Colgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 Colgate Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Colgate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 820 Colgate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 820 Colgate Avenue offer parking?
No, 820 Colgate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 820 Colgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Colgate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Colgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 820 Colgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 820 Colgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 820 Colgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Colgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Colgate Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Colgate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Colgate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
