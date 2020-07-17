800 Elsmere Place

Amenities

Come today and view this beautiful, recently renovated, and ready-to-move in apartment in a multi-family house! This apartment, located in a highly demanded rental area of the Bronx, features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath...The open floor plan connects the living room and kitchen. The living room is drenched with natural light thanks to skylight. All the bedrooms are generously sized. Security system, Facetime intercom, washer and dryer connection, dish washer, access to the backyard for family and friend gathering, and many other amenities make this place right for you. Close to major highways, parkways, schools, malls, and many others. YOU MUST SEE... THIS GEM WON'T LAST. Rental Assistance Programs are welcome.