Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

800 Elsmere Place

800 Elsmere Place · (646) 515-7963
Location

800 Elsmere Place, Bronx, NY 10460
West Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Floor · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1192 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come today and view this beautiful, recently renovated, and ready-to-move in apartment in a multi-family house! This apartment, located in a highly demanded rental area of the Bronx, features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath...The open floor plan connects the living room and kitchen. The living room is drenched with natural light thanks to skylight. All the bedrooms are generously sized. Security system, Facetime intercom, washer and dryer connection, dish washer, access to the backyard for family and friend gathering, and many other amenities make this place right for you. Close to major highways, parkways, schools, malls, and many others. YOU MUST SEE... THIS GEM WON'T LAST. Rental Assistance Programs are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Elsmere Place have any available units?
800 Elsmere Place has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 Elsmere Place have?
Some of 800 Elsmere Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Elsmere Place currently offering any rent specials?
800 Elsmere Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Elsmere Place pet-friendly?
No, 800 Elsmere Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 800 Elsmere Place offer parking?
Yes, 800 Elsmere Place offers parking.
Does 800 Elsmere Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Elsmere Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Elsmere Place have a pool?
No, 800 Elsmere Place does not have a pool.
Does 800 Elsmere Place have accessible units?
No, 800 Elsmere Place does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Elsmere Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Elsmere Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Elsmere Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Elsmere Place does not have units with air conditioning.
