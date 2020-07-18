78 Heron Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Meticulous 3BR Townhouse of Harbor Pointe/Shore Haven Gated Community with around the clock security and magnificent water views overlooking the White Stone Bridge. Ferry to NYC. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living/dining area. Kitchen offers a dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, etc. Upstairs you have a massive master bedroom with master bathroom, oversize closets, two additional rooms, full bathroom and a hugh laundry room. NOTHING TO DO except move right in! Parking right in front of unit. A truly must see! it won't last!