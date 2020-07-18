All apartments in Bronx
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

78 Heron Lane

78 Heron Ln · (914) 447-7064
Location

78 Heron Ln, Bronx, NY 10473
Unionport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Meticulous 3BR Townhouse of Harbor Pointe/Shore Haven Gated Community with around the clock security and magnificent water views overlooking the White Stone Bridge. Ferry to NYC. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living/dining area. Kitchen offers a dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, etc. Upstairs you have a massive master bedroom with master bathroom, oversize closets, two additional rooms, full bathroom and a hugh laundry room. NOTHING TO DO except move right in! Parking right in front of unit. A truly must see! it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Heron Lane have any available units?
78 Heron Lane has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 Heron Lane have?
Some of 78 Heron Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Heron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
78 Heron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Heron Lane pet-friendly?
No, 78 Heron Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 78 Heron Lane offer parking?
Yes, 78 Heron Lane offers parking.
Does 78 Heron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Heron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Heron Lane have a pool?
No, 78 Heron Lane does not have a pool.
Does 78 Heron Lane have accessible units?
No, 78 Heron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Heron Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Heron Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Heron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Heron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
