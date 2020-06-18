All apartments in Bronx
5737 Mosholu Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:32 AM

5737 Mosholu Avenue

5737 Mosholu Avenue · (917) 538-9639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5737 Mosholu Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FOR JULY 15, 2020 OCCUPANCY. On the first floor of a two-family house in North Riverdale, wonderfully convenient to shopping, bus to the #1 subway, Rail Link to Riverdale Metro North station, parks, restaurants, library, Neighborhood House, houses of worship, and P.S. 81. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, windowed kitchen, living room. One off-street parking space included! Laundry on premises and a lovely private garden for you to enjoy! Listing brokered by Vivian J. Oleen, voleenbroker@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5737 Mosholu Avenue have any available units?
5737 Mosholu Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
Is 5737 Mosholu Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5737 Mosholu Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 Mosholu Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5737 Mosholu Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 5737 Mosholu Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5737 Mosholu Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5737 Mosholu Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5737 Mosholu Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 Mosholu Avenue have a pool?
No, 5737 Mosholu Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5737 Mosholu Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5737 Mosholu Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 Mosholu Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5737 Mosholu Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5737 Mosholu Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5737 Mosholu Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
