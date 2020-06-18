5737 Mosholu Avenue

Amenities

FOR JULY 15, 2020 OCCUPANCY. On the first floor of a two-family house in North Riverdale, wonderfully convenient to shopping, bus to the #1 subway, Rail Link to Riverdale Metro North station, parks, restaurants, library, Neighborhood House, houses of worship, and P.S. 81. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, windowed kitchen, living room. One off-street parking space included! Laundry on premises and a lovely private garden for you to enjoy! Listing brokered by Vivian J. Oleen, voleenbroker@gmail.com.