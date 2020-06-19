524 E 236th Street

Amenities

Beautifully finished first of its kind luxury apartments in Woodlawn Heights. Full amenity elevator building with features including video security entry, gym, indoor bike storage, on site laundry, penthouse community room, rooftop, mail room for package storage. Find top of the line flooring and tiling finishes throughout with stainless steel appliances and high end super efficiency heat and a/c in each unit. Live just blocks from the Bronx River and Metro North for less than 30 min commute to Grand Central! Short walk to bus and subways (2/4 lines). Modern bathroom and freshly painted throughout for immediate occupancy.