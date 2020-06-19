All apartments in Bronx
524 E 236th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

524 E 236th Street

524 E 236th St · (914) 713-3270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

524 E 236th St, Bronx, NY 10470
Woodlawn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Beautifully finished first of its kind luxury apartments in Woodlawn Heights. Full amenity elevator building with features including video security entry, gym, indoor bike storage, on site laundry, penthouse community room, rooftop, mail room for package storage. Find top of the line flooring and tiling finishes throughout with stainless steel appliances and high end super efficiency heat and a/c in each unit. Live just blocks from the Bronx River and Metro North for less than 30 min commute to Grand Central! Short walk to bus and subways (2/4 lines). Modern bathroom and freshly painted throughout for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 E 236th Street have any available units?
524 E 236th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 524 E 236th Street have?
Some of 524 E 236th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 E 236th Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 E 236th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 E 236th Street pet-friendly?
No, 524 E 236th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 524 E 236th Street offer parking?
Yes, 524 E 236th Street does offer parking.
Does 524 E 236th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 E 236th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 E 236th Street have a pool?
No, 524 E 236th Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 E 236th Street have accessible units?
No, 524 E 236th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 E 236th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 E 236th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 E 236th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 524 E 236th Street has units with air conditioning.
