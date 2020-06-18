All apartments in Bronx
510 East 188th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:54 AM

510 East 188th Street

510 East 188th Street · (646) 430-8376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 East 188th Street, Bronx, NY 10458
Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Let's get you in to see this quiet, spacious, recently renovated, three bedroom rental before it's rented.

You'll enjoy the apt's hardwood floors throughout and your very own private backyard.

The kitchen was recently renovated and has a kitchenette layout, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. The rental comes with a gas range, a dishwasher, high-end, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage, a full-sized refrigerator, and a gas oven.

Each bedroom has hardwood floors and good storage. You should have space for a full size bed in each of these well sized bedrooms, no need to bring a tape measure during the viewing.

Inside the recently renovated bathroom you'll find a standard shower, good storage, a standard tub, marble finishes, and a medicine cabinet.

Building amenities include: clean and lighted hallways, security cameras, parking on street, and a front door buzzer.

All this located within walking distance to Arthur Avenue shopping,The Bronx Zoo, The Bronx Botanical Garden, Metro North and major highways for easy commuting.

Will not last. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020! Heat and hot water included. Section 8 OK. MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT!!! NO EXCEPTIONS, NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 East 188th Street have any available units?
510 East 188th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 East 188th Street have?
Some of 510 East 188th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 East 188th Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 East 188th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 East 188th Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 East 188th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 510 East 188th Street offer parking?
No, 510 East 188th Street does not offer parking.
Does 510 East 188th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 East 188th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 East 188th Street have a pool?
No, 510 East 188th Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 East 188th Street have accessible units?
No, 510 East 188th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 East 188th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 East 188th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 East 188th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 East 188th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
