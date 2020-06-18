510 East 188th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Let's get you in to see this quiet, spacious, recently renovated, three bedroom rental before it's rented.



You'll enjoy the apt's hardwood floors throughout and your very own private backyard.



The kitchen was recently renovated and has a kitchenette layout, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. The rental comes with a gas range, a dishwasher, high-end, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage, a full-sized refrigerator, and a gas oven.



Each bedroom has hardwood floors and good storage. You should have space for a full size bed in each of these well sized bedrooms, no need to bring a tape measure during the viewing.



Inside the recently renovated bathroom you'll find a standard shower, good storage, a standard tub, marble finishes, and a medicine cabinet.



Building amenities include: clean and lighted hallways, security cameras, parking on street, and a front door buzzer.



All this located within walking distance to Arthur Avenue shopping,The Bronx Zoo, The Bronx Botanical Garden, Metro North and major highways for easy commuting.



Will not last. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020! Heat and hot water included. Section 8 OK. MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT!!! NO EXCEPTIONS, NO PETS!