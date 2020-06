Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

THE APARTMENT

2+ bedrooms (currently laid out as a 3 bedroom)

1 full baths

Washer/ Dryer hook up

Walk-in Closets

Private backyard

Parking for rent ($100/ spot)

Newly renovated apartment



The open kitchen/ living concept creates a fun and friendly vibe as you enter the apartment. The back rooms are tranquil and overlook the rear garden. All rooms are individually climate controlled with through the wall AC Units.



It won't take much imagination or work to make a beautiful home here.

Please check out a video of the apartment here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSIpQlEwB_Q