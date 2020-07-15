All apartments in Bronx
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

420 East 138th Street

420 East 138th Street · (212) 000-0000
Location

420 East 138th Street, Bronx, NY 10454
North New York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEEBRAND NEW RENOVATIONSSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCESWASHER AND DRYER IN UNITFresh renovations in the heart of burgeoning Mott Haven! Proof that there is still value within 20 minutes to midtown. This boutique style building features 8 unique apartments each with condo finishes & old-world charm. Several sizes and layouts to choose from; check out the entire building and see what works for you. All apartments come with stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, modernist cabinets, fresh hardwood flooring, gleaming new bathrooms, exposed brick and your own AC/heating system PLUS washer/dryer IN EVERY APARTMENT. All apartments are floor through, bringing your home great light throughout the day. Even the hallways are renovated in a contemporary style with exposed brick and wide tiles. Located just two blocks to the #6 train and around the corner from neighborhood gems like Mottley Kitchen. This is a fantastic opportunity for tastefully renovated and affordable apartments in bustling Mott Haven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East 138th Street have any available units?
420 East 138th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 East 138th Street have?
Some of 420 East 138th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 East 138th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 East 138th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East 138th Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 East 138th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 420 East 138th Street offer parking?
No, 420 East 138th Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 East 138th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 East 138th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East 138th Street have a pool?
No, 420 East 138th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 East 138th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 East 138th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East 138th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 East 138th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 East 138th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 East 138th Street has units with air conditioning.
