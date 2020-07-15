420 East 138th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEEBRAND NEW RENOVATIONSSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCESWASHER AND DRYER IN UNITFresh renovations in the heart of burgeoning Mott Haven! Proof that there is still value within 20 minutes to midtown. This boutique style building features 8 unique apartments each with condo finishes & old-world charm. Several sizes and layouts to choose from; check out the entire building and see what works for you. All apartments come with stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, modernist cabinets, fresh hardwood flooring, gleaming new bathrooms, exposed brick and your own AC/heating system PLUS washer/dryer IN EVERY APARTMENT. All apartments are floor through, bringing your home great light throughout the day. Even the hallways are renovated in a contemporary style with exposed brick and wide tiles. Located just two blocks to the #6 train and around the corner from neighborhood gems like Mottley Kitchen. This is a fantastic opportunity for tastefully renovated and affordable apartments in bustling Mott Haven.