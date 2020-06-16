All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
3616 Henry Hudson Parkway
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

3616 Henry Hudson Parkway

3616 Henry Hudson Parkway East · (917) 378-2333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3616 Henry Hudson Parkway East, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
playground
elevator
doorman
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
playground
garage
Located in Central Riverdale. This one bedroom, one bathroom has spacious rooms, many closets, and does not face the Henry Hudson Parkway. The Apartment has Great light, great location. Move to a wonderful building with a fitness room, outdoor playground, P/T doorman. Additionally, outdoor basketball court, garden area, lovely seating area. Located close to all transportation, shopping restaurants, Wave Hill, many parks, and Houses of Worship...PICTURES ARE OF LIKE APARTMENT IN THE BUILDING, APARTMENT VERY SIMILAR TO PHOTOS bond1543539

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway have any available units?
3616 Henry Hudson Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway have?
Some of 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway's amenities include garage, gym, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Henry Hudson Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway does offer parking.
Does 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway have a pool?
No, 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3616 Henry Hudson Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity