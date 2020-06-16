3616 Henry Hudson Parkway

Amenities

Located in Central Riverdale. This one bedroom, one bathroom has spacious rooms, many closets, and does not face the Henry Hudson Parkway. The Apartment has Great light, great location. Move to a wonderful building with a fitness room, outdoor playground, P/T doorman. Additionally, outdoor basketball court, garden area, lovely seating area. Located close to all transportation, shopping restaurants, Wave Hill, many parks, and Houses of Worship...PICTURES ARE OF LIKE APARTMENT IN THE BUILDING, APARTMENT VERY SIMILAR TO PHOTOS bond1543539