3265 Bainbridge Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom apartment located only a short walk away from Montefiore Hospital! Separate eat-in kitchen equipped with custom white cabinetry plus stainless steel appliance, including dishwasher. Queen size bedrooms. Spacious living room - perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors and high ceilings. Heat & hot water included. $2,295.00 is the net effective rent based on $2,503.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 15th; Inquire about a 24 month Lease;24 Hour Video Security,3 Bedroom,Custom Cabinets,Eat-In Kitchen,Great Closets,Heat & Hot Water Included,Live-in Super,Queen Size Bedrooms,Spacious Living Room