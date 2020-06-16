All apartments in Bronx
Location

3265 Bainbridge Avenue, Bronx, NY 10467
Norwood

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom apartment located only a short walk away from Montefiore Hospital! Separate eat-in kitchen equipped with custom white cabinetry plus stainless steel appliance, including dishwasher. Queen size bedrooms. Spacious living room - perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors and high ceilings. Heat & hot water included. $2,295.00 is the net effective rent based on $2,503.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 15th; Inquire about a 24 month Lease;24 Hour Video Security,3 Bedroom,Custom Cabinets,Eat-In Kitchen,Great Closets,Heat & Hot Water Included,Live-in Super,Queen Size Bedrooms,Spacious Living Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3265 Bainbridge Avenue have any available units?
3265 Bainbridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 3265 Bainbridge Avenue have?
Some of 3265 Bainbridge Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3265 Bainbridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3265 Bainbridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3265 Bainbridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3265 Bainbridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3265 Bainbridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 3265 Bainbridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3265 Bainbridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3265 Bainbridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3265 Bainbridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 3265 Bainbridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3265 Bainbridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3265 Bainbridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3265 Bainbridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3265 Bainbridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3265 Bainbridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3265 Bainbridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
