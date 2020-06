Amenities

Stunning sun drenched 2 bed room 2 full bathroom. Apartment features top of the line kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Floor to ceiling windows leading out to your private terrace. Sprawling living dining room. Fully intergraded smart system allowing you to connect your music as well as control temperatures in each room.Master Bed room:Features space for your king sized bed night stand and dressers. Master bed room also has a Massive on suite bathroom as well as 2 Large closets.Other bed room features space for your queen sized beds with additional room for night stands and dressers. Over sized windows allow for lots of natural light. Each of the rooms have closets as well.Apartment Features:- Light wood Floors- Private out door space- Washer dryer in unit- Quartz counter tops- SS appliances- Central Air and heat- BalconyBuilding Features:- Elevator- Massive Roof deck- Gym- Children's Playroom- Shared Roof and out door space- 24 hour Door man service- Full service concierge- Parking (additional cost)- Lounge space with private office spaceLocationA luxury rental building with Manhattan lifestyle living located in central Riverdale walking distance to express buses, shops, parks and just a bus ride away to the Metro North station. You are only 20 minutes from the city by train or carWHY WORK WITH US?1) We pride our selves in working very quickly and efficiently to respond and help you find you home.2) We are here for all your needs with our full service concierge helping you with all your move in needs.3) Our goal is to build a long term relationship where you will use us for all your real estate needs.4) Most importantly we operate with honesty and integrity Safdie1377