268 Zerega Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is the DOMINANT WATERFRONT UNIT IN THE COMPLEX. Enjoy water views from every window and an oversized private back yard. Three bedroom 1 and 2 bath Mediterranean Villa-style duplex apartment for rent in an exclusive gated community. Enjoy unobstructed views of the sun s rays dancing on the East River during the day, and candlelight like illumination from the Whitestone Bridge at night from your own private balcony. Great outdoor common space including waterfront infinity deck and a yard in addition to your own oversized private back yard. Private laundry room with washer dryer and the option for garage parking for an additional $150 fee. Custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, granite countertops, hardwood floors, Jacuzzi bathtubs, central HVAC. 43 Min. to Wall Street via the citywide ferry Sound.