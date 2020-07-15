All apartments in Bronx
268 Zerega Avenue

268 Zerega Avenue · (845) 304-5745
Location

268 Zerega Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
Castle Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is the DOMINANT WATERFRONT UNIT IN THE COMPLEX. Enjoy water views from every window and an oversized private back yard. Three bedroom 1 and 2 bath Mediterranean Villa-style duplex apartment for rent in an exclusive gated community. Enjoy unobstructed views of the sun s rays dancing on the East River during the day, and candlelight like illumination from the Whitestone Bridge at night from your own private balcony. Great outdoor common space including waterfront infinity deck and a yard in addition to your own oversized private back yard. Private laundry room with washer dryer and the option for garage parking for an additional $150 fee. Custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, granite countertops, hardwood floors, Jacuzzi bathtubs, central HVAC. 43 Min. to Wall Street via the citywide ferry Sound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Zerega Avenue have any available units?
268 Zerega Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 268 Zerega Avenue have?
Some of 268 Zerega Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Zerega Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
268 Zerega Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Zerega Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 268 Zerega Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 268 Zerega Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 268 Zerega Avenue offers parking.
Does 268 Zerega Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 Zerega Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Zerega Avenue have a pool?
No, 268 Zerega Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 268 Zerega Avenue have accessible units?
No, 268 Zerega Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Zerega Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Zerega Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Zerega Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 268 Zerega Avenue has units with air conditioning.
