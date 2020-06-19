All apartments in Bronx
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

268 W 261st Street

268 West 261st Street · (914) 980-1675
Location

268 West 261st Street, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit #Upper · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
BRAND NEW construction on a residential street in N. Riverdale. A quiet and convenient rental DUPLEX. Signature MEIK w/quartz countertops, stainless appliances including microwave and gas range, on-trend light gray wood cabinets and pendant lighting. CENTRAL AIR. Spacious living room, stackable washer and dryer, hardwood floors, closets and 2 bedrooms and hall bath. The upper floor boasts a fabulous master bedroom suite w/en-suite full bath, walk-in closet and private walk-out ROOF DECK, 1/2 is covered, the other 1/2 uncovered. Awesome opportunity just minutes to NYC and all points north.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 W 261st Street have any available units?
268 W 261st Street has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 268 W 261st Street have?
Some of 268 W 261st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 W 261st Street currently offering any rent specials?
268 W 261st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 W 261st Street pet-friendly?
No, 268 W 261st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 268 W 261st Street offer parking?
Yes, 268 W 261st Street does offer parking.
Does 268 W 261st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 W 261st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 W 261st Street have a pool?
No, 268 W 261st Street does not have a pool.
Does 268 W 261st Street have accessible units?
No, 268 W 261st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 268 W 261st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 W 261st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 W 261st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 268 W 261st Street has units with air conditioning.
