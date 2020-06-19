268 W 261st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

BRAND NEW construction on a residential street in N. Riverdale. A quiet and convenient rental DUPLEX. Signature MEIK w/quartz countertops, stainless appliances including microwave and gas range, on-trend light gray wood cabinets and pendant lighting. CENTRAL AIR. Spacious living room, stackable washer and dryer, hardwood floors, closets and 2 bedrooms and hall bath. The upper floor boasts a fabulous master bedroom suite w/en-suite full bath, walk-in closet and private walk-out ROOF DECK, 1/2 is covered, the other 1/2 uncovered. Awesome opportunity just minutes to NYC and all points north.