Amenities

dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SPACIOUS and VERY EASY to show! Four Bedroom apartment in the Morris Park Area. Large Living room with BAY WINDOWS, Eat-in kitchen with DISHWASHER, Master Bedroom with BAY WINDOWS, Full Bedrooms with lots of sunlight, Full Bath, Lots of closet space, Steps away from the 2 and 5 Train and buses, Shops and restaurants, Easy access to all major highways. QUIET Neighborhood!