1802 Matthews Avenue ·

Amenities

hardwood floors oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Baths Apartment For RENT on MORRIS PARK, Bronx NY Available now!!!! 3 Bedroom Apt for RENT Located in the heart of in Morris Park/ Van Nest Area in a 2 Family home 3 Spacious Bedrooms, Living Room , Kitchen , 2 Full Bath Master Bedroom with closets and private bath Bright & Sunny Living Rm Brazilian Hardwood Floors Throughout the Apartment TOP OF THE LINE KITCHEN with plenty of cabinets and counter tops, & Beautiful & Modern Tiled Bathrooms. Close to Shopping, 2 & 5 Trains (Bronx Park East Subway Stop). Gas Heat. Close to Albert Einstein Medical College, Montefiore and Jacobi Hospitals. WON'T LAST!!! Anthony Domathoti, Broker- Owner, Exit Realty Premium