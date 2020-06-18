All apartments in Bronx
1677 GRAND CONCOURSE
1677 GRAND CONCOURSE

1677 Grand Avenue · (917) 653-1904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1677 Grand Avenue, Bronx, NY 10453
Morris Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Location: Grand Concourse blvd Transit: BX 1, and 2 , B, D, 4 Trains FEATURES YOU'LL LOVE *Alcove Living Room*Dishwasher*Hardwood Floors*Microwave*Stainless Steel Appliances*Steps from the Park*Steps to Subway*Air Conditioners Included*Brand New Lobby*Cooking Gas Included*Doorman*Elevator*Fitness Center*Garage*Heat Included*High Speed Internet*Laundry*Near Major Hospitals*On Site Security*Package Storage*Parking*Pets Not Permitted*Smoke Free BuildingNot what you're looking for? That's ok! I'm glad to facilitate this wonderful and sometimes stressful journey to finding your new place with GRACE! See something else you like? No worries, I can show you any apartment on our website! *Photo 3 is virtually staged*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE have any available units?
1677 GRAND CONCOURSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE have?
Some of 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE currently offering any rent specials?
1677 GRAND CONCOURSE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE pet-friendly?
No, 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE offer parking?
Yes, 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE does offer parking.
Does 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE have a pool?
No, 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE does not have a pool.
Does 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE have accessible units?
No, 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1677 GRAND CONCOURSE has units with air conditioning.
