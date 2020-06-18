1677 GRAND CONCOURSE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking garage internet access lobby

Location: Grand Concourse blvd Transit: BX 1, and 2 , B, D, 4 Trains FEATURES YOU'LL LOVE *Alcove Living Room*Dishwasher*Hardwood Floors*Microwave*Stainless Steel Appliances*Steps from the Park*Steps to Subway*Air Conditioners Included*Brand New Lobby*Cooking Gas Included*Doorman*Elevator*Fitness Center*Garage*Heat Included*High Speed Internet*Laundry*Near Major Hospitals*On Site Security*Package Storage*Parking*Pets Not Permitted*Smoke Free BuildingNot what you're looking for? That's ok! I'm glad to facilitate this wonderful and sometimes stressful journey to finding your new place with GRACE! See something else you like? No worries, I can show you any apartment on our website! *Photo 3 is virtually staged*