All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 1601 Metropolitan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
1601 Metropolitan Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:08 PM

1601 Metropolitan Avenue

1601 Metropolitan Avenue · (718) 697-6818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1601 Metropolitan Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462
Parkchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Virtually view, this beautiful rental now available! A roomy, 2 bedroom, fully renovated condominium on Metropolitan Avenue in the desired Parkchester neighborhood. This condominium boasts, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the entire apartment. The sparkling kitchen, with beautiful custom Windsor maple cabinets, in addition to the beautiful back splash to match. Enjoy the granite counter top, which offer great counter space throughout. This rental includes a beautiful stainless steel, double door refrigerator, 6-Burner slide in gas range, with conventional oven and dishwasher. The living area can easily accommodate large furniture, with space to include dining table. Great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space! To complete, there is a fully updated bathroom to match the unit. Walking distance to East Tremont Ave, stores, and future Metro North train stop. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
1601 Metropolitan Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1601 Metropolitan Avenue have?
Some of 1601 Metropolitan Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Metropolitan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Metropolitan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1601 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1601 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1601 Metropolitan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1601 Metropolitan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Metropolitan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Metropolitan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1601 Metropolitan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity