1601 Metropolitan Avenue

Virtually view, this beautiful rental now available! A roomy, 2 bedroom, fully renovated condominium on Metropolitan Avenue in the desired Parkchester neighborhood. This condominium boasts, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the entire apartment. The sparkling kitchen, with beautiful custom Windsor maple cabinets, in addition to the beautiful back splash to match. Enjoy the granite counter top, which offer great counter space throughout. This rental includes a beautiful stainless steel, double door refrigerator, 6-Burner slide in gas range, with conventional oven and dishwasher. The living area can easily accommodate large furniture, with space to include dining table. Great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space! To complete, there is a fully updated bathroom to match the unit. Walking distance to East Tremont Ave, stores, and future Metro North train stop. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping.