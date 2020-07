Amenities

One bedroom apartment , with a modern fill planty of closets. Close to transportation, restorants and supermarket express bus to downtown. You have to see it to appreciated. Ready to move in August first Income 40x of the rent and good credit score. Pet friendly no more than 25 pounds with $200 charge only one time.

