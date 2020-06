Amenities

Great 3 bedroom apartment located in a convenient part of the Bronx. Just 2 blocks away from the 6 train line. This apartment is right across from major highways such as; The Bruckner Exwy and The Bronx River Pkwy. You are just minutes away from a local supermarket, stores, fast food restaurants, and so much more. The apartment is only a third floor walk-up in a 3 family house. Cash tenants & programs are accepted. Come see this apartment soon and call it your home.