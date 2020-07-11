/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM
18 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Desert Hills, AZ
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1977 E Troon Dr
1977 East Troon Drive, Desert Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2250 sqft
1977 E Troon Dr Available 11/01/20 Furnished Winter Rental Available 2020-2021 - Furnished, winter rental with a 4 month minimum. Located in the Refuge close to the lake and shopping, a gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hills
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2335 Mandalay Drive
2335 Mandalay Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Furnished winter rental - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished turn key ready Winter home! Tile floors, vaulted ceilings. Large fenced back yard with covered patio.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2865 Wanderer Lane
2865 Wanderer Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Super cute, fully furnished Winter rental. This lovely home is centrally located and easy access to McCulloch Blvd. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1 bay is boat deep. This home is approximately 1150 sqft.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Huntington Dr
2440 Huntington Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
Unfurnished Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Photos showing furnished. The owner will have furniture removed when rented with notice. If tenant wants furnished month rent will be $1300.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
400 Noland Ct
400 Noland Ct, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
Summer Short Term Rental. Furnished. Great Location with a peek at the lake. Nice clean, comfortable home. TV- Internet included. Pets at owners discretion. Call for all showings.
1 of 39
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Coral Dr
420 Coral Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Furnished Short Term or Winter Rental - This is a turn key furnished home. It is available April 16th-October 31st.
1 of 14
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3250 Maverick Drive
3250 Maverick Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
3250 Maverick Drive Available 06/30/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM - PET FRIENDLY - (RLNE5757504)
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
453 N Lake Havasu Ave
453 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1017 sqft
FURNISHED CONDO LONG TERM RENTALWonderful LAKEVIEW from the Rear Patio. Upper unit with stairs and no elevator. Washer and dryer in the unit. Pets at owners discretion and prefer no pets. Call for all showings.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2170 Constellation Ln
2170 Constellation Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Located on cul-de-sac near Lake Havasu High School, this beautiful unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1048sq ft three car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2376 HUNTINGTON Drive
2376 Huntington Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1327 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!!! NICE, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM FRONT AND/OR BACK OF HOME! MOTOR HOME PARKING AND HOOK-UP ON RIGHT SIDE OF HOME. FENCED BACK YARD.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2560 James Dr
2560 James Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1311 sqft
4 Month Minimum, WINTER RENTAL - FURNISHED. Clean and everything you need. Community Pool for minimal charges to the tenant if you want to use the facility. Great location close to the desert. Includes all utilities with up to $100.
Results within 10 miles of Desert Hills
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3483 Tarpon Dr
3483 North Tarpon Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1425 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - This beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage is available for Winter 2020-2021. This home is fully furnished and turn key ready! Includes internet and live streaming on TV's. TV's available in all rooms.
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 Cascade Ln
1135 Cascade Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1833 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Avail November-April.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4080 Vagabond Dr.
4080 Vagabond Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1820 sqft
(WINTER RENTAL) Beautiful, New, and Luxurious! (3 month min) - 3 Month Min Stay! Fantastic brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath home with stunning pool! This 1800 SF home is located on the south side of town with beautiful mountain views.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4211 Colville Dr
4211 Colville Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
4 Month Min. WINTER RENTAL Furnished Pool Home with nice relaxing back yard with sparkling pool. Very quiet neighborhood with a very quiet street. TV and Internet, water, sewer and trash by owner. Electric up to $100 per month by owner.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4003 Northstar Dr
4003 Northstar Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1582 sqft
Vacation/Winter rental 30 day minimum rentals - Beautiful updated home with views of the mountains and the lake. Nice relaxing backyard setting, quiet street. Small dog accepted upon approval with pet fee.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3117 Moccasin Drive
3117 Moccasin Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1499 sqft
3117 Moccasin Drive Available 08/10/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage on a quiet street, backs up to city park. Beautiful kitchen, with lovely kitchen cabinets, newer flooring and paint.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1302 Lobo Drive
1302 Lobo Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1438 sqft
Brand new Home Available for Rent - Be the first to live in this home featuring a lare open great room and split floorplan plus 9' ceilings throughout has it all! The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and Xpresso shaker
Similar Pages
Desert Hills 2 BedroomsDesert Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDesert Hills 3 BedroomsDesert Hills Apartments with Balcony
Desert Hills Apartments with GarageDesert Hills Apartments with ParkingDesert Hills Apartments with Pool