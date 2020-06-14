All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like 9134 Cazador Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
9134 Cazador Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:41 PM

9134 Cazador Street

9134 Cazador Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 770893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Silverado Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9134 Cazador Street, Paradise, NV 89123
Silverado Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9134 Cazador Street have any available units?
9134 Cazador Street has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9134 Cazador Street currently offering any rent specials?
9134 Cazador Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9134 Cazador Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9134 Cazador Street is pet friendly.
Does 9134 Cazador Street offer parking?
Yes, 9134 Cazador Street does offer parking.
Does 9134 Cazador Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9134 Cazador Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9134 Cazador Street have a pool?
Yes, 9134 Cazador Street has a pool.
Does 9134 Cazador Street have accessible units?
No, 9134 Cazador Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9134 Cazador Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9134 Cazador Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9134 Cazador Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9134 Cazador Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9134 Cazador Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave
Paradise, NV 89121
Viridian Apartments
4255 W Viking Rd
Paradise, NV 89103
Evoq Apartment Homes
3550 Paradise Rd
Paradise, NV 89169
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave
Paradise, NV 89123
Topaz
4020 Arville St
Paradise, NV 89103
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89183
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street
Paradise, NV 89103
Park 80
4480 Sirius Ave
Paradise, NV 89102

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity