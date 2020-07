Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fully Furnished 2 story home that is highly upgraded with over 2300 sq ft of living area with a giant pool and spa. Four bedrooms plus a loft. Stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, and tile flooring in kitchen. One bedroom & bathroom downstairs. Wood and tile flooring throughout. House has an huge backyard. Centrally located near shopping, schools, the airport, the strip, and freeway access. Don't miss out on this one!