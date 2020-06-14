All apartments in Paradise
5366 Percheron St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

5366 Percheron St

5366 Percheron Street · (941) 875-4723
Location

5366 Percheron Street, Paradise, NV 89119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 31

$3,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Large three bedroom, two bathroom single story home with shimmering pool. This home has been upgraded throughout. Fully decorated and furnished with all housewares, linens, washer/dryer, utilities, WiFi and cable included in your monthly rent! Small pets considered. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5366 Percheron St have any available units?
5366 Percheron St has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5366 Percheron St have?
Some of 5366 Percheron St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5366 Percheron St currently offering any rent specials?
5366 Percheron St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5366 Percheron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5366 Percheron St is pet friendly.
Does 5366 Percheron St offer parking?
Yes, 5366 Percheron St does offer parking.
Does 5366 Percheron St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5366 Percheron St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5366 Percheron St have a pool?
Yes, 5366 Percheron St has a pool.
Does 5366 Percheron St have accessible units?
No, 5366 Percheron St does not have accessible units.
Does 5366 Percheron St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5366 Percheron St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5366 Percheron St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5366 Percheron St has units with air conditioning.
