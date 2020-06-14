5366 Percheron St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly cable included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Large three bedroom, two bathroom single story home with shimmering pool. This home has been upgraded throughout. Fully decorated and furnished with all housewares, linens, washer/dryer, utilities, WiFi and cable included in your monthly rent! Small pets considered. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

