Paradise, NV
4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:24 PM

4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1

4700 Maryland Parkway · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4700 Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV 89119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 275 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Brand new, fully-furnished high-rise luxury urban studio. Stunning view of the Las Vegas strip and mountains from rooftop swimming pool with bbq grills, fire pit, and sundeck areas. Featuring a fitness center, business area and various dining options. Finished with modern design as well as a washer and dryers in-unit. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Brand new, fully-furnished high-rise luxury urban studio. Stunning view of the Las Vegas strip and mountains from rooftop swimming pool with bbq grills, fire pit, and sundeck areas. Featuring a fitness center, business area and various dining options. Finished with modern design as well as a washer and dryers in-unit. Studio includes linens, housewares, wifi, cable, and utilities with your stay. Unit is accessible by elevator. Minimum 31 days or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 have any available units?
4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 have?
Some of 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 has a pool.
Does 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1 has units with air conditioning.
