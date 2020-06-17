4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Brand new, fully-furnished high-rise luxury urban studio. Stunning view of the Las Vegas strip and mountains from rooftop swimming pool with bbq grills, fire pit, and sundeck areas. Featuring a fitness center, business area and various dining options. Finished with modern design as well as a washer and dryers in-unit. Studio includes linens, housewares, wifi, cable, and utilities with your stay. Unit is accessible by elevator. Minimum 31 days or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.