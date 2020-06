Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan basketball court hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This stunning 2 story furnished home boasts 6 bedrooms, 8 total bathrooms, pool, pool house, outdoor BBQ area, basketball court, and other amenities too numerous to mention! Rates will vary depending on the duration of occupancy, longer terms will get a discount. First and last month’s rent with security deposit is required prior to occupancy.Terms longer than 1 month to obtain renter’s insurance and will transfer the utilities to tenant’s name.