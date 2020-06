Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Recently remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo ready for immediate move in! Comes with stove and fridge in unit, washer and dryer on site!



Deposit deferment available to help with move in costs! Make this your home today!



Text haley at 7252615469 for more information



(RLNE5686064)