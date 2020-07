Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage hot tub

Beautiful furnished newly renovated home. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac, this 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 was recently upgraded and updated with new paint, fireplace, & light fixtures. Features include a pool and hot tub, outdoor fireplace, garden with two fruit trees, custom stone fireplace with glass stone base, 3 big-screen TVs with Roku boxes, two living rooms, a pool table, and a poker table.