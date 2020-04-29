1433 Atwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities

ONE MONTH FREE!! When you apply by 6/13! Available Now! Virtual and Private tours will be available on this home - Renters Warehouse Presents this Amazing Property! Sitting on a corner lot, it has a ton to offer!! Easy access to highways, RV parking! Property features include: 2329 square feet, large covered patio and gazebo, 3 car garage, formal living room and dining room, separate family room with easy access to eat-in kitchen with tile counter tops, cabinets with lots of storage, laundry room and the first floor master suite has his and hers sinks and walk-in closet. PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply) and HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Promotional rent of $1895 for 1st year, $2050 for 2nd year and $2095 for 3rd year of lease! Talk about getting the very best deal! Rents in this area are going up and you'll get to keep you rent low for 3 years!