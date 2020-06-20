All apartments in Paradise
1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18
1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18

1395 Hialeah Drive · (702) 315-6100
Location

1395 Hialeah Drive, Paradise, NV 89119

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 · Avail. Jul 1

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 976 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2bdrm, central location, close to LV strip and UNLV. - Unit located on 2nd floor with security gate at entry way that leads to a spacious private patio. Tile flooring throughout living space, coupled with wood-laminate flooring in both bedrooms. Kitchen features a breakfast bar and ampul cabinetry space.
Property is centrally located near freeway, the Las Vegas strip, UNLV and features a broad spectrum of shopping centers to satisfy much of your desires and needs.

(RLNE5389447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 have any available units?
1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 currently offering any rent specials?
1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 pet-friendly?
No, 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 offer parking?
No, 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 does not offer parking.
Does 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 have a pool?
No, 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 does not have a pool.
Does 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 have accessible units?
No, 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 does not have units with air conditioning.
