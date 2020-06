Amenities

2 bedroom one bath unit on 2nd floor. Approximately 954 Sq Ft of unit does not include Large Balcony. New Cabinets and laminate flooring. Located between airport and UNLV just one mile East of the strip. Includes garage plus assigned parking space. Landlord pays for trash, sewer, and trash. Tenant only pays for rent, power, and gas. Washer Dryer are not included but hookups in garage. Washer and Dryer may be added for $30 per month.