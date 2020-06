1194 STORMY VALLEY RD

Amenities

GORGEOUS 3BD 2 1/2BA HOME IN SILVERADO RANCH !! - GORGEOUS!! NOT LIKE YOUR NORMAL RENTAL. CLEAN, 2 TONE PAINT THRU OUT. NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, THIS SPACIOUS HOME IS ACCENTED BY 2" FAUX WOOD BLINDS, DESIGNER LIGHT FIXTURES, BEAUTIFUL & EASY CARE CERAMIC TILE FLOORS. GAS FIREPLACE IN THE GREAT ROOM. NEW SOD IN REAR YARD, WASHER & DRYER ALL INCLUDED. $100 APPLIC FEE PER ADULT. SEWER & TRASH $40/MO & $15/MONTH LEGAL LIABILITY INSURANCE. $20/PER PET PER MO IF APPLIC & $400 PET DEPOSIT PER PET W/ SECURITY DEP. NO CATS. CERTIFIED FUNDS REQUIRED INITIALLY. BS.144173

1529 SQ FT, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE



