All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like 10583 PARTHENON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
10583 PARTHENON ST
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

10583 PARTHENON ST

10583 Parthenon Street · (702) 400-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10583 Parthenon Street, Paradise, NV 89183

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10583 PARTHENON ST · Avail. Aug 1

$2,895

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
10583 PARTHENON ST Available 08/01/20 OPEN CONCEPT WITH LIVING ROOM FIREPLACE - 4 Bed with a loft, and 2 1/2 bath. Very open floor plan, with room for everyone to spread out. Upgraded tile flooring, upgraded carpet, modern built in electric fireplace with changing colors in living room. Added windows in living room to let in more light, upgraded kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Come see for yourself!

To view this property, please contact one of our leasing agents:

Quinten Hord 702-755-0255
Nancy Weber 702-460-8484
Or any licensed Nevada realtor

(RLNE5914195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10583 PARTHENON ST have any available units?
10583 PARTHENON ST has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10583 PARTHENON ST have?
Some of 10583 PARTHENON ST's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10583 PARTHENON ST currently offering any rent specials?
10583 PARTHENON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10583 PARTHENON ST pet-friendly?
No, 10583 PARTHENON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 10583 PARTHENON ST offer parking?
No, 10583 PARTHENON ST does not offer parking.
Does 10583 PARTHENON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10583 PARTHENON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10583 PARTHENON ST have a pool?
No, 10583 PARTHENON ST does not have a pool.
Does 10583 PARTHENON ST have accessible units?
No, 10583 PARTHENON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10583 PARTHENON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 10583 PARTHENON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10583 PARTHENON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 10583 PARTHENON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10583 PARTHENON ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nexos
3950 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89121
Viridian Apartments
4255 W Viking Rd
Paradise, NV 89103
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89121
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave
Paradise, NV 89123
Crescent Place
5055 Tamarus St
Paradise, NV 89119
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89183
Shadowbrook
3851 Wynn Rd
Paradise, NV 89103
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89123

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado Ranch
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity