Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

10583 PARTHENON ST Available 08/01/20 OPEN CONCEPT WITH LIVING ROOM FIREPLACE - 4 Bed with a loft, and 2 1/2 bath. Very open floor plan, with room for everyone to spread out. Upgraded tile flooring, upgraded carpet, modern built in electric fireplace with changing colors in living room. Added windows in living room to let in more light, upgraded kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Come see for yourself!



To view this property, please contact one of our leasing agents:



Quinten Hord 702-755-0255

Nancy Weber 702-460-8484

Or any licensed Nevada realtor



(RLNE5914195)