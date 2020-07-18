All apartments in North Las Vegas
6442 Boatbill St.
6442 Boatbill St
6442 Boatbill St

6442 Boatbill Street · No Longer Available
Location

6442 Boatbill Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Home in NW near Centennial and Aliante with Pool - Beautiful 2 Story Home in Aliante w/4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a spacious loft. Many upgrades such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen with walk-in pantry. Lots of storage throughout the home. All done in neutral colors, blinds, carpeting and tile. Full size washer and dryer. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with covered patio, BBQ gas stub, beautiful pool. 3 car garage. Call our office at 702-503-1282 with any questions or if you would like to schedule a realtor appointment to see this home so you can get your application in early.

(RLNE5906230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6442 Boatbill St have any available units?
6442 Boatbill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6442 Boatbill St have?
Some of 6442 Boatbill St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6442 Boatbill St currently offering any rent specials?
6442 Boatbill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6442 Boatbill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6442 Boatbill St is pet friendly.
Does 6442 Boatbill St offer parking?
Yes, 6442 Boatbill St offers parking.
Does 6442 Boatbill St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6442 Boatbill St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6442 Boatbill St have a pool?
Yes, 6442 Boatbill St has a pool.
Does 6442 Boatbill St have accessible units?
No, 6442 Boatbill St does not have accessible units.
Does 6442 Boatbill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6442 Boatbill St does not have units with dishwashers.

