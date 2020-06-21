5222 Nest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home allows NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Nice and clean family home with 2 car garage. Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new carpets. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook, dishwasher, gas oven, and side-by-side refrigerator-freezer with ice-maker. Double doors lead into the master bedroom which includes a walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks. Central air, ceiling fans, fireplace, fenced yard, back patio, and washer/dryer complete this home. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise on Craigslist. Monthly rent based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=254adbe5-64e1-4c59-b6d7-70914475a63c&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.