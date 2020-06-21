All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:58 PM

5222 Nest Court

5222 Nest Court · (702) 357-3375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5222 Nest Court, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home allows NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Nice and clean family home with 2 car garage. Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new carpets. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook, dishwasher, gas oven, and side-by-side refrigerator-freezer with ice-maker. Double doors lead into the master bedroom which includes a walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks. Central air, ceiling fans, fireplace, fenced yard, back patio, and washer/dryer complete this home. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise on Craigslist. Monthly rent based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=254adbe5-64e1-4c59-b6d7-70914475a63c&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222 Nest Court have any available units?
5222 Nest Court has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5222 Nest Court have?
Some of 5222 Nest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 Nest Court currently offering any rent specials?
5222 Nest Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 Nest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5222 Nest Court is pet friendly.
Does 5222 Nest Court offer parking?
Yes, 5222 Nest Court does offer parking.
Does 5222 Nest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5222 Nest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 Nest Court have a pool?
No, 5222 Nest Court does not have a pool.
Does 5222 Nest Court have accessible units?
No, 5222 Nest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 Nest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5222 Nest Court has units with dishwashers.
