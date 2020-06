Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This house was completely updated less than two years ago. New features include quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, plantation shutters and fresh agreeable grey paint throughout the entire house. Easy to clean diagonal set tile covers all main areas of the home while all bedrooms have wood laminate flooring, there is no carpet anywhere. You'll love the huge green space at the center of this quiet gated neighborhood.