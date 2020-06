Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice three bedroom with balcony off living room with a covered deck. New granite counter tops in kitchen along with new sink and faucet. Parking in rear and on street in front of the unit. Freshly painted and move in ready.