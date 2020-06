Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly gym pool guest suite

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool guest suite

Virtual and Private tours will be available on this home - Expected availability date 7/15- Renters Warehouse Presents this wonderful 4 bed, 4 bath home with granite kitchen and island that opens to the family room. First floor features comfortable living areas including the master suite and guest suite; impressive second floor boast a large loft with a built in desk as well as two bedrooms. Enjoy the outdoors with the covered patio or balcony. PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply) and HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Apply and Hold today. This one will go fast!