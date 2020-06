Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to your new home! This one is a stunner! Almost new - owners have barely lived in and are being transferred out of state. Their loss is your gain! Great corner location in a new community with shopping close by. 4 bedrooms (1 down), 3 full baths, loft, modern design white shaker kitchen cabinets w/ granite counters, all appliances included! Low maintenance yard for BBQ & relax! SOLAR keeps your electric costs low!!!