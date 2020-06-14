Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Summerlin South renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Villas
67 Units Available
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,460
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1133 sqft
ELEVATED URBAN LIVINGWe offer unique features with luxe-inspired finishes and rich details to fully enrich your living experience. Enjoy the amenities and lifestyle that come with a rental without worrying about maintenance and upkeep.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Section Seven
15 Units Available
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Mira Villas
4 Units Available
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1335 sqft
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Siena
1 Unit Available
10537 SOPRA CT
10537 Sopra Court, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1603 sqft
10537 SOPRA CT Available 07/01/20 *COMING SOON* 2 BED/2 BATH HOME IN A 55+ COMMUNITY! - WELCOME TO 10537 SOPRA CT! THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A GUARD GATED 55+ COMMUNITY.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11723 GLOWING SUNSET LANE
11723 Glowing Sunset Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,995
4443 sqft
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB ON GOLF COURSE! MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - *2 WEEK FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* INCREDIBLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 5BD/4.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
11251 Hidden Peak Ave Apt 207 Apt 207
11251 Hidden Peak Ave, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1342 sqft
Elegant Two Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Beautiful Las Vegas This 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4263 Veraz Street - Habbas
4263 Veraz St, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2344 sqft
Modern Property in Luxury Senior Community - Stunning, like new, 2 bedroom/3 bathroom modern home. Single owner, used on part-time basis. Furnished with many built -ins, including large loft with media center and large patio.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
11305 Gravitation Drive
11305 Gravitation Dr, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2294 sqft
Take advantage of this opportunity to live in a newly built modern William Lyon Affinity Townhome located right off of the 215 freeway in the heart of Summerlin & conveniently next to Downtown Summerlin! Quartz counters & S/S appliances in the

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
11230 Hidden Peak Avenue
11230 Hidden Peak Ave, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1431 sqft
LUXURY LIVING in the heart of Summerlin.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
11321 Corsica Mist
11321 Corsica Mist Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1610 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Traccia is one of the most sought after guard-gated communities inside the beautiful master planned community of Summerlin in Southwest Las Vegas.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
11278 Kraft Mountain
11278 Kraft Mountain Ave, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1851 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage townhouse in Affinity. Open kitchen & quartz counter tops.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2 Sugarberry Lane
2 Sugarberry Lane, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
3562 sqft
Sheer luxury and costum everything awaits in this modern masterpiece.Located in the exclusive guard-gated community of The Ridges village in Summerlin.
Results within 1 mile of Summerlin South
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Chateau Nouveau
23 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Peccole Ranch
33 Units Available
Ritiro Las Vegas
9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1322 sqft
Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rhodes Ranch
11 Units Available
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,225
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1290 sqft
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
6 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
Peccole Ranch
23 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chateau Nouveau
11 Units Available
ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,020
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Chateau Nouveau
32 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Chateau Nouveau
4 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,047
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Mira Villas
5 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
The Section Seven
46 Units Available
Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1109 sqft
Welcome to SUMMERHILL POINTE - your new home. You have reached the top. A great presence at The Lakes, luxury, livability and the height of good living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Mira Villas
36 Units Available
Canyon Villas
650 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1452 sqft
Canyon Villas is a gated luxury rental community featuring a full list of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, and a sparkling pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
The Section Seven
43 Units Available
The Breakers At The Lakes
9901 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1035 sqft
Life at Breakers provides all the benefits of luxury rental living while perfectly situated adjacent to Summerlin, one of Las Vegas' most sought after areas.
City Guide for Summerlin South, NV

Howard Hughes was one of the wealthiest men in the world, and he obviously could have done just about anything he wanted. He bought a film studio, learned how to fly airplanes and created a medical center.  He was known for being eccentric and visionary--and one of his big ideas was to buy 22,000 acres of desert land and turn it into a massive subdivision that he named after his grandmother. His gamble paid off. Today, the subdivision he created, called Summerlin, is one of the most popular a...

As a master-planned community, Summerlin includes a total of 17 villages, including Summerlin South. As the name would suggest, Summerlin South is just a southward extension of Summerlin. Summerlin South is the most upscale of all the villages within Summerlin and includes The Ridges, which a community of mansions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Summerlin South, NV

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Summerlin South renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

