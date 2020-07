Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

A hidden gem of a condo! Good size 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath condo located on the 2nd floor with a covered balcony, fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet & counter space with a breakfast nook. Separate master bedroom with walk-in closet. Condo is in a well maintained small quiet gated community with a pool/spa & clubhouse with an exercise room. Centrally located to retail centers, restaurants, The Strip & the Airport.