9473 Alma Ridge Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

BEAUTIFUL 2,145 SQ FT HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED IN SOUTHWEST - BEAUTIFUL 2,145 SQ FT HOME IN SOUTHWEST GATED COMMUNITY HAS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, COVERED PATIO, MASTERBATH WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, RADIANT BARRIER ROOF SHEATING, 16 SEER A/C.



FROM BLUE DIAMOND & FORT APACHE, HEAD NORTH ON FORT APACHE, L ON ALMA RIDGE, L ON BONITA GROVE, R ON HERMOSA VALLEY. PROPERTY WILL BE ON THE RIGHT



APPLICATION FEE: $50, PLUS $25 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL PERSON. AGENT CAN PROVIDE GLVAR APPLICATION. PLEASE INCLUDE REFERRING AGENT'S INFO. RENTER SHOULD COME TO OUR OFFICE AT 5760 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD. PLEASE BRING IN PICTURE ID AND 2 MONTH PAY STUB OR BANK STATEMENT AS PROOF OF INCOME WITH MONEY ORDER OR CASHIER'S CHECK. PLEASE CALL OFFICE FOR APP STATUS. AGENT PLEASE CALL OFFICE 702-233-8132 M-F 9:00 - 5:00 FOR LOCK BOX CODE. AFTER HOURS PLEASE TEXT TO 702-338-9818 FOR LOCK BOX CODE WITH PID.-



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4725496)