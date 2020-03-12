Amenities

8112 Deerfield Ranch Court Available 07/08/20 Brand New Stunning 5 BR w/ All Around Modern Look - This stunning modern newly built home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located on a designer landscaped lot with a great paved driveway and has a three car garage. The elegant living room features soaring ceilings and the huge family room is perfect for any activity. The house has plenty of natural light, and the kitchen is absolutely stunning with beautiful granite countertops, island, and high end appliances. The whole house features wood flooring throughout with wonderful carpet in the bedrooms and memory foam mattresses in each room as well as a television in every room. The house includes fireplaces as well and has high end touches throughout such as the and stone facade in the dining room and beautiful light fixtures. A sound system and a huge loft along with dining nook upstairs completes this one of a kind beautiful home.



Cleaning Fee: $299



