All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

8112 Deerfield Ranch Court

8112 Deerfield Ranch Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Coronado Ranch
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8112 Deerfield Ranch Court, Enterprise, NV 89139
Coronado Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court Available 07/08/20 Brand New Stunning 5 BR w/ All Around Modern Look - This stunning modern newly built home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located on a designer landscaped lot with a great paved driveway and has a three car garage. The elegant living room features soaring ceilings and the huge family room is perfect for any activity. The house has plenty of natural light, and the kitchen is absolutely stunning with beautiful granite countertops, island, and high end appliances. The whole house features wood flooring throughout with wonderful carpet in the bedrooms and memory foam mattresses in each room as well as a television in every room. The house includes fireplaces as well and has high end touches throughout such as the and stone facade in the dining room and beautiful light fixtures. A sound system and a huge loft along with dining nook upstairs completes this one of a kind beautiful home.

Please confirm all information is correct and call us to schedule a showing. Rate listed is for a traditional one-year lease. Monthly rental rates available!

Cleaning Fee: $299

(RLNE4875591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court have any available units?
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court have?
Some of 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court currently offering any rent specials?
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court pet-friendly?
No, 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court offer parking?
Yes, 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court does offer parking.
Does 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court have a pool?
No, 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court does not have a pool.
Does 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court have accessible units?
No, 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8112 Deerfield Ranch Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Apartments with GarageEnterprise Cheap Places
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada