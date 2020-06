Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Renovated 1st FL condo, with two bedrooms, 1 bath on Blvd East , stainless steel appliances ,this unit features an open layout with hardwood floors, central air and heat, laundry room on the premise, close to major transportations providing for a quick access in and out of Manhattan. Walking distance to all, Supermarkets, Banks, Parks and quick access to all major highways. Must See!