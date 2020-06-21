All apartments in West New York
Find more places like 438 ALBANY CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West New York, NJ
/
438 ALBANY CT
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:22 AM

438 ALBANY CT

438 Albany Ct · (877) 996-5728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West New York
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

438 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Discover pure luxury in this beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom + Loft/3.5 Bathroom Essex style townhouse located in highly sought after Jacobs & Bulls Ferry. Stretching across 2,268 SqFt over four levels, this home features all new hardwood floors throughout, all new 3.5 bathrooms with white Carrera Italian marble, custom recessed lighting, direct East views of NYC and the Hudson River, washer/dryer, and two car parking. Gorgeous Chef's kitchen includes which includes all new quartz countertops, custom cabinets, Samsung SS appliances, center island, wine cooler and large balcony. Lower level features large bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-out patio, and garage. Master bedroom has direct East views of NYC, en suite bathroom with jetted tub, and large walk-in custom closet. Loft on the top level features balcony with beautiful views and can be used as additional bedroom, office, playroom, and more! Jacobs & Bulls Ferry includes shuttle to/from Ferry terminal, 24/7 security, two outdoor pools with jacuzzi, playground, and more! Do not miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 ALBANY CT have any available units?
438 ALBANY CT has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 438 ALBANY CT have?
Some of 438 ALBANY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 ALBANY CT currently offering any rent specials?
438 ALBANY CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 ALBANY CT pet-friendly?
No, 438 ALBANY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 438 ALBANY CT offer parking?
Yes, 438 ALBANY CT does offer parking.
Does 438 ALBANY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 ALBANY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 ALBANY CT have a pool?
Yes, 438 ALBANY CT has a pool.
Does 438 ALBANY CT have accessible units?
No, 438 ALBANY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 438 ALBANY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 ALBANY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 438 ALBANY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 ALBANY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 438 ALBANY CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl
West New York, NJ 07093
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093

Similar Pages

West New York 1 BedroomsWest New York 2 Bedrooms
West New York Apartments with GarageWest New York Pet Friendly Places
West New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity