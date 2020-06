Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently Located Half a block from Blvd East, and public transportation to Nyc. Plenty of stores and eateries near by, supermarket is a block away, laundromat is also one block away. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom, Nice sized Kitchen with fairly new Appliances. Landlord is ok with Pets, Enjoy the small balcony off the kitchen.