128 Branch Avenue

Rental is a 3 bedroom unit in a multi-family home. To view online virtual tour: https://bit.ly/2yQGzp2 Rental features a family room with a fireplace (faces back of the house), eat in kitchen, dining room, living room (faces front) and half bath on the first floor with 3 small bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd floor. Rental includes exclusive use of 2 parking spaces and use of washer and dryer located in the basement. Tenant pays own gas & electricity. Landlord takes care of lawn and snow removal. Application, verifiable employment, good credit & references required. 1.5 mo security deposit required.