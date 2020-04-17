All apartments in Red Bank
Red Bank, NJ
128 Branch Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:47 PM

128 Branch Avenue

128 Branch Avenue · (732) 284-6241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Red Bank

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Rental is a 3 bedroom unit in a multi-family home. To view online virtual tour: https://bit.ly/2yQGzp2 Rental features a family room with a fireplace (faces back of the house), eat in kitchen, dining room, living room (faces front) and half bath on the first floor with 3 small bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd floor. Rental includes exclusive use of 2 parking spaces and use of washer and dryer located in the basement. Tenant pays own gas & electricity. Landlord takes care of lawn and snow removal. Application, verifiable employment, good credit & references required. 1.5 mo security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Branch Avenue have any available units?
128 Branch Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Branch Avenue have?
Some of 128 Branch Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Branch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
128 Branch Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Branch Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 128 Branch Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Bank.
Does 128 Branch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 128 Branch Avenue does offer parking.
Does 128 Branch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Branch Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Branch Avenue have a pool?
No, 128 Branch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 128 Branch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 128 Branch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Branch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Branch Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Branch Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Branch Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
